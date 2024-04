Brown (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday against Minnesota, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Brown tweaked his knee during Tuesday's game versus the Lakers and was unable to return due to soreness. So it's no surprise that the Raptors will likely err on the side of caution for Wednesday on the second leg of the back-to-back set. With RJ Barrett (knee) also out, guys like Jordan Nwora, Kobi Simmons and Garrett Temple could see more run.