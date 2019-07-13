Hernandez agreed Friday with the Raptors on a partially-guaranteed three-year contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Hernadez was selected by Toronto with the 59th overall pick in this year's NBA Draft. Roster spots are not guaranteed for second-round picks, but this deal indicates the Raptors have liked what they've seen from the Miami (Fla.) product so far.

