Raptors' Dewan Hernandez: Signs with Toronto
Hernandez agreed Friday with the Raptors on a partially-guaranteed three-year contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Hernadez was selected by Toronto with the 59th overall pick in this year's NBA Draft. Roster spots are not guaranteed for second-round picks, but this deal indicates the Raptors have liked what they've seen from the Miami (Fla.) product so far.
