Raptors' Greg Monroe: Inks one-year deal with Raptors
Monroe signed a one-year, $2.2 million contract with the Raptors on Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo reports.
The veteran split last season between the Bucks, Suns and Celtics, appearing in 51 total games and posting averages of 10.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.5 blocks per game. Monroe spent more than a month on the free agent market, but he'll head north to Toronto to join what was the best regular season team in the Eastern Conference last season. The Raptors have a decent amount of frontcourt depth in Jonas Valanciunas, Serge Ibaka and Pascal Siakam, but they did lose Jakob Poeltl as part of the Kawhi Leonard trade, and Monroe will likely step in and fill a sizable portion of the minutes vacated by Poeltl's departure. Monroe is just two years removed from averaging 15.3 points and 8.8 rebounds with the Bucks in 2015-16, but at this point in his career he'll likely struggle to garner enough minutes to be more than a relatively middle-of-the-road fantasy commodity at center.
More News
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Double-doubles in Game 3 loss•
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Triple-doubles in Friday's victory•
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Plays well in loss Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Tallies four steals in victory•
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Efficient against former team Monday•
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Ineffective Sunday•
-
NBA depth chart Fantasy analysis
Rosters are being finalized ahead of training camps, and Alex Barutha analyzes some of the...
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...