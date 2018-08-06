Raptors' Greg Monroe: Inks one-year deal with Raptors

Monroe signed a one-year, $2.2 million contract with the Raptors on Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo reports.

The veteran split last season between the Bucks, Suns and Celtics, appearing in 51 total games and posting averages of 10.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.5 blocks per game. Monroe spent more than a month on the free agent market, but he'll head north to Toronto to join what was the best regular season team in the Eastern Conference last season. The Raptors have a decent amount of frontcourt depth in Jonas Valanciunas, Serge Ibaka and Pascal Siakam, but they did lose Jakob Poeltl as part of the Kawhi Leonard trade, and Monroe will likely step in and fill a sizable portion of the minutes vacated by Poeltl's departure. Monroe is just two years removed from averaging 15.3 points and 8.8 rebounds with the Bucks in 2015-16, but at this point in his career he'll likely struggle to garner enough minutes to be more than a relatively middle-of-the-road fantasy commodity at center.