Moore agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Raptors on Sunday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Moore fills the Raptors' final Exhibit 10 slot, setting him up to join Toronto's G League affiliate. The swingman averaged 17.4 points, 4.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds last season at San Jose State. He was previously on a two-way contract with Milwaukee.