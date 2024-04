Barrett racked up 26 points (8-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Friday's 117-111 win over the Bucks.

Barrett returned from a nine-game absence April 2, which was followed by an absence for rest purposes. He played 26 minutes in his original return and saw that bumped up to 34 in Friday's win. The 23-year-old has scored more than 20 points in eight of his last nine games for the Raptors.