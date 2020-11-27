Watanabe will be joining the Raptors for training camp, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Watanabe has played 33 games with the Grizzlies over the past two seasons, averaging 2.3 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.5 minutes. He also played 22 games in the G League last season, where he averaged 17.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 32.7 minutes. The 26-year-old forward will look to make an impression during the Raptors' training camp.