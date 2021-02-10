Watanabe is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to a sprained left ankle, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

The two-way player has settled into a steady role in head coach Nick Nurse's rotation, appearing in each of the past 10 games while averaging 4.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 three-pointers in 14.4 minutes. If Watanabe can't go Wednesday, Stanley Johnson would likely absorb most of his minutes.