Rollins was cut by the Wizards on Monday.

Rollins logged just 66 total minutes for Washington this season. The No. 44 pick in the 2022 Draft flashed shooting across a limited sample in the G League this season after being traded to Washington alongside Jordan Poole and Patrick Baldwin in the offseason, although his 15:23 AST:TO ratio is indicative of mediocre orchestration from the 21-year-old.