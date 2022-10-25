Lewis is recovering from a fractured lower left leg injury that required surgery this offseason, but would take part in his sophomore season in 2022-23 if he is able to return.

Lewis suffered a lower leg fracture during Summer League practice this offseason, putting into question if he is able to return to Greensboro in 2022-23. Last season, Lewis averaged 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 32 games with the Swarm, also appearing in two games in the NBA with Charlotte during the year.