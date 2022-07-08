Lewis underwent successful surgery to repair a fractured lower left leg Friday.
Lewis suffered the injury during Summer League practice Thursday and is currently without a timetable. This is a crushing start to the year for the second-year pro, who averaged 12.1 points and 1.4 steals for the Greensboro Swarm a season ago.
