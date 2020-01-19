Sedrick Barefield: Leads team in scoring

Barefield finished with 29 points (11-15 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes of G League action during Friday's 149-117 win over the Stockton Kings.

Barefield posted a season-high 29 points with his best shooting performance to date in the G League. He hit six of seven threes en rout to a commanding victory over Stockton. It remains to be seen if this will mark a new beginning for Barefield or if he simply caught lightning in a bottle one Friday night. Either way, it was an impressive performance for a guy averaging 9.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists on the year.