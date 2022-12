Doumbouya (ankle) totaled two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 12 minutes during Monday's 125-123 loss to Long Island.

Doumbouya, who'd been dealing with an ankle issue, made his first appearance since Nov. 29. Across nine appearances, the 21-year-old is averaging 3.1 points in 12.0 minutes per game.