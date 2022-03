Ponds compiled 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's G League win over Westchester.

Ponds saw an uptick in playing time Saturday since the Blue Coats had a comfortable lead throughout the game, and he scored in double figures after being held below 10 points in each of his last two appearances. He's now averaging 12.4 points, 5.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 26.2 minutes per game this season.