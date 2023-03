San Antonio assigned Barlow to the G League's Austin Spurs on Friday, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Barlow, Julian Champagnie and Blake Wesley will all be available for Austin on Friday. Across 32 G League appearances this season, Barlow is averaging 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 26.3 minutes per game.