Barlow put up 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 30 minutes during Friday's 79-73 Summer League loss to Detroit.

Along with guys like Victor Wembanyama, Julian Champagnie and Malaki Branham, Barlow has really stood out on this Summer League roster. Barlow played with the Spurs on a two-way contract last season and is doing his part to secure at least a training camp invite.