Barlow logged 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Sunday's 142-134 overtime win over the Kings.

Barlow came off the bench but ended as one of San Antonio's most productive players in this upset win over the playoff-bound Kings. The 30 minutes he played Sunday were a season-high mark for the rookie, but his performance was probably an outlier and not a sign of things to come going forward. After all, he's only averaging 3.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest this season.