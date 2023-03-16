Barlow played 22 minutes off the bench and finished with six points (3-5 FG), four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in Wednesday's 137-128 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

The Spurs were without six players due to injury or rest in the second leg of the back-to-back set Wednesday, and those absences allowed Barlow to settle into a high-minute backup role in the frontcourt behind starters Keldon Johnson and Sandro Mamukelashvili on Wednesday. Assuming the Spurs get their usual starting power forward (Jeremy Sochan) and starting center (Zach Collins) back for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Johnson will likely move back to small forward, while Mamukelashvili should move back to the bench and serve as Collins' primary backup. Barlow could still stick in the rotation as Sochan's main backup, but his minutes ceiling will undoubtedly be lower if the Spurs get a couple key bodies back in the mix.