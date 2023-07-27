Barlow agreed Wednesday with the Spurs on a new two-way contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Barlow also spent the 2022-23 season under a two-way deal with San Antonio and appeared in 29 games at the NBA level, averaging 3.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game with the Spurs. Though Barlow closed his rookie campaign as a member of the rotation, the additions of Victor Wembanyama and Cedi Osman to the frontcourt likely means that the 20-year-old won't have a path to minutes while San Antonio has all its key big men available. Barlow is instead expected to see most of his playing time in the G League in 2023-24.