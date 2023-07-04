Barlow totaled 24 points (10-13 FG, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in 23 minutes during Monday's Summer League game against the Hornets.

Barlow did all of his damage from inside the arc, as he scored with efficiency (76.9 percent) and grabbed seven of his 11 rebounds on the defensive end. The second-year big man didn't make much of an impact during his rookie season (3.8 points, and 3.5 rebounds in 29 games), and he'll likely need to put together an impressive Summer League campaign to have a shot at carving out a meaningful bench role heading into the regular season.