Nader is in concussion protocol and will miss Wednesday's preseason contest against the Lakers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Updates on Nader will likely be provided as he makes steps toward playing again. The Suns' season opener is Dec. 23 against the Mavericks.
More News
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Headed to Phoenix•
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Back on bench Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: In concussion protocol•
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Scores 11 points as substitute•
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Decent production in 19 minutes•