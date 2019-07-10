Suns' James Palmer: Team-high scoring tally
Palmer poured in 18 points (4-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-10 FT) and added five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 33 minutes during the Suns' 79-69 loss to the Grizzlies in a Las Vegas Summer League game Tuesday.
Palmer racked up a team-high scoring total for the second straight game, coming off a 23-point effort against the Knicks on Sunday. The undrafted rookie has certainly made a strong impression over his first pair of contests, upping his chances of garnering a training camp invite.
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.