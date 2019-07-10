Suns' James Palmer: Team-high scoring tally

Palmer poured in 18 points (4-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-10 FT) and added five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 33 minutes during the Suns' 79-69 loss to the Grizzlies in a Las Vegas Summer League game Tuesday.

Palmer racked up a team-high scoring total for the second straight game, coming off a 23-point effort against the Knicks on Sunday. The undrafted rookie has certainly made a strong impression over his first pair of contests, upping his chances of garnering a training camp invite.