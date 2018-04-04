Suns' Jared Dudley: Receives DNP-CD Tuesday

Dudley (coach's decision) did not see the floor in Tuesday's 97-94 win over the Kings.

Dudley had missed the previous two contests with an ankle issue, but given he was off the injury report prior to the game, that wasn't the reason he didn't see the floor. The 11-year veteran had seen double-digit minutes in seven of the nine games prior to his recent absence, but his production had remained modest during that stretch despite a decent allotment of playing time.