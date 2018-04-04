Suns' Jared Dudley: Receives DNP-CD Tuesday
Dudley (coach's decision) did not see the floor in Tuesday's 97-94 win over the Kings.
Dudley had missed the previous two contests with an ankle issue, but given he was off the injury report prior to the game, that wasn't the reason he didn't see the floor. The 11-year veteran had seen double-digit minutes in seven of the nine games prior to his recent absence, but his production had remained modest during that stretch despite a decent allotment of playing time.
More News
-
Suns' Jared Dudley: Not listed on injury report•
-
Suns' Jared Dudley: Doesn't play in loss to Warriors•
-
Suns' Jared Dudley: Out Friday•
-
Suns' Jared Dudley: Questionable vs. Rockets•
-
Suns' Jared Dudley: DNP-Coach's Decision in Monday's loss•
-
Suns' Jared Dudley: Posts season-high nine dimes in Monday's loss•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...