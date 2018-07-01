Suns' Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson: Added to Suns' summer league roster
Hollis-Jefferson will play for the Suns' summer league team.
Hollis-Jefferson spent last season in the G-League with the Suns' G-League affiliate, where he played in 48 games and averaged 9.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks across 25.2 minutes. He also knocked down 35.2 percent of his three-point attempts, so the 6-foot-6 wing does a little bit of everything. Hollis-Jefferson, brother of current Nets' power forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, will get a chance to impress the Suns' coaching staff during summer league, but he still faces long odds on earning a regular-season roster spot.
