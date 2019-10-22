Suns' Tyler Johnson: Good to go for opener
Johnson (knee) will be available for Wednesday's season opener against the Kings, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Johnson was dealing with some right knee soreness during the preseason, but it's nothing that will stop him from playing Wednesday. He'll likely come off the bench in a potential sixth-man role for the Suns.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...