Suns' Wayne Ellington: Likely to be bought out

Ellington's agent, Mark Bartelstein, is working with the Suns to get Ellington waived so he can join a playoff contender, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Ellington has seen his role reduced this season, but he was one of the league's best high-volume three-point shooters last year. In 2017-18, Ellington made 2.9 threes per game at a 39.2 percent clip, scoring 11.2 points per game across 26.5 minutes. If he gets bought out as hoped, Ellington could see that kind of production depending on what team he opts to join. Certain teams, like the 76ers, have been sacrificing depth to acquire top-end talent and could slot Ellington in for sixth-man type minutes.