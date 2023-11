Watanabe (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Watanabe will miss his third straight matchup due to a bruised left quadriceps. His next chance to suit up will arrive Friday in Memphis, but it's unclear how close he is to playing again. In his absence, Nassir Little and Keita Bates-Diop are candidates for slightly increased bench roles.