Gibson was waived by the Knicks on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Knicks announced a series of cost-cutting moves, as they'll waive Gibson and Elfrid Payton, while also declining their team option on Bobby Portis. The moves free up significant cap space for 2020-21, signaling that New York may be ready to spend in free agency. Gibson made 62 appearances last season, averaging 6.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.