Thunder's Abdel Nader: Back to the bench Monday
Nader had just two points, one rebound, one assist and one block in 15 minutes during Monday's 109-106 victory over Chicago.
Nader moved back to the bench with Terrance Ferguson returning to action. Any value that Nader had accumulated over the previous five games is now gone as his role declines. Barring further injuries to his teammates, Nader is only a player to monitor in deep formats.
