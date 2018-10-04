Nader (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Timberwolves, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Nader has been working through a sore left knee and while it wasn't originally expected to be anything serious, it's at least somewhat concerning that he's been ruled out a day in advance once again. Still, it's just the preseason, so the Thunder could just be taking an overly cautious approach with him. The Thunder have two more preseason games left prior to the regular-season opener and Nader's next shot to take the court will come Sunday against Atlanta.