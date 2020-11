Krejci was selected by the Thunder with the 37th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Krejci is a 20-year-old, 6-foot-8 point guard who has spent his overseas professional career in Spain. He doesn't have much time to his name, however. Last season, he averaged just 3.2 points and 1.2 rebounds in 9.2 minutes. He's also dealing with a torn ACL, so this appears to be a draft-and-stash pick for OKC. We may not see Krejci in the NBA for a number of years.