Morin has agreed to a non-guaranteed training camp contract with the Thunder, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Morin spent time with the Thunder during Orlando summer league, posting 2.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in five appearances. Last season, he played for STB Le Havre of the French LNB Pro B league, averaging 6.8 points and 7.4 rebounds across 24.5 minutes per contest. A 6-foot-10 quality athlete, Morin is capable of running the floor as a center. He can step out and hit the three-ball a little as well, drilling 44 of his 150 attempts from deep over the past two seasons (29.3). While he'll certainly be a work in progress and will probably end up playing for the Thunder's G-League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, Morin clearly has upside as a run-and-gun, floor-spacing center.