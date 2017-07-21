Morin has agreed to a non-guaranteed training camp contract with the Thunder, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Morin spent time with the Thunder during Orlando summer league, posting 2.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in five appearances. Last season, he played for STB Le Havre of the French LNB Pro B league, averaging 6.8 points and 7.4 rebounds across 24.5 minutes per contest. A 6-foot-10 quality athlete, Morin is capable of running the floor as a center. He can step out and hit the three-ball a little as well, drilling 44 of his 150 attempts from deep over the past two seasons (29.3). While he'll certainly be a work in progress and will probably end up playing for the Thunder's G-League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, Morin clearly has upside as a run-and-gun, floor-spacing center.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...