Frazier was waived by the Pistons on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This move frees up a roster spot for Brandon Knight, who was acquired from the Cavaliers along with John Henson and a pick in a deal that sent Andre Drummond to Cleveland. Prior to being let go, Frazier appeared in 27 games for Detroit and posted averages of 3.6 points, 3.4 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 13.1 minutes.