Bowen (undisclosed) is on the Timberwolves' Summer League roster and is presumably healthy.

Bowen suffered a season-ending injury in mid-March and missed the remainder of the G League season, but he's presumably healthy after being named to the Summer League roster. In his 12 appearances with the Iowa Wolves, he averaged 16.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 35.2 minutes.