Nix signed a one-year deal with the Timberwolves on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Nix, who spent his first two seasons in the NBA with the Rockets, will now join Minnesota for training camp. He appeared in 57 games (seven starts) last year, averaging 4.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 16.0 minutes. However, Nix is likely a long shot to make the Timberwolves' Opening Night roster.