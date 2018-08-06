Douglas agreed to a contract Monday with Sakarya Buyuksehir Belediyesi S.K. of the Turkish Basketball Super League, EuroHoops.net reports.

Douglas, who last appeared in the NBA during the 2016-17 season with the Grizzlies, spent the past campaign in Turkey with Anadolu Efes. He'll remain overseas to begin the upcoming season with a different Turkish club and will look to parlay his performance abroad into another look at the NBA level.