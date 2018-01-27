Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Collects double-double Friday

Davis scored 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 FT) to go with 13 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 28 minutes during Friday's 107-93 win against Dallas.

In addition to scoring a season-high 15 points, Davis also collected a season-high 13 rebounds en route to his second consecutive double-double. Also, the center played a season-high 28 minutes from the bench Friday. As of late, Davis has been a dominant force on the boards, collecting double-digits in rebounds in five of his last nine games. In his last four games, he is averaging 9.8 points and 10.7 rebounds. Averaging 7.0 rebounds for the season, Davis will still be a solid rebounder from the bench even if his scoring decreases from here.