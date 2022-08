Miller reached an agreement with the Trail Blazers on Wednesday to sign a training camp contract, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Miller went unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft following four years at UNC-Greensboro. He appeared in 32 regular-season games (three starts) with the G League's Iowa Wolves last season, where he averaged 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals in 24.2 minutes. He'll compete for a depth role at guard for the Blazers.