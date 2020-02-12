Vincent Edwards: Nabs big double-double
Edwards posted 35 points (13-14 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 33 minutes Tuesday in the Oklahoma City Blue's 137-118 win over the Long Island Nets.
Edwards' previous season high in scoring had been just 20 points, but he cruised past that mark thanks to some unbelievable shooting from the floor and from three-point range. Even after the monstrous outing, Edwards is averaging 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers per game, so his fantasy upside is far more limited when he's not knocking down shots at a 92.8 percent rate.
