Walter Lemon Jr.: Posts double-double Tuesday
Lemon recorded 10 points (3-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and one block over 40 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Westchester.
Despite converting on just 17.6 percent of his field goals Tuesday, Lemon managed to record a double-double as a result of his high shot volume. The 27-year-old is averaging 17.1 points and 5.1 assists per game over the first eight contests.
