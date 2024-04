Paul isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Kings, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Stephen Curry will replace Paul in the starting five Tuesday after missing Golden State's previous contest with an ankle injury. Paul is averaging 8.2 points, 5.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 23.3 minutes across his last 10 appearances coming off the bench.