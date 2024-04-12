Saric (knee) finished with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in six minutes Thursday in the Warriors' 100-92 win over the Trail Blazers.

Saric made his first appearance since March 20 after missing each of Golden State's previous seven games with right knee lateral joint pain. He checked into the game with 5:35 remaining in the second quarter and played the rest of the half, but Saric wasn't summoned from the bench at any point in the second half. Saric will likely drop out of the rotation if Draymond Green (knee) is able to return for the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back set Friday versus the Pelicans.