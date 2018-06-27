Warriors' Nuni Omot: To play in summer league
Omot will join Golden State for summer league, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Omot, who went unselected in the 2018 NBA Draft, spent his junior and senior years in college playing for Baylor. Last year, he started 19 of his 34 appearances, averaging 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 23.7 minutes. Notably, he made 1.5 threes per tilt at a 43.3 percent clip.
