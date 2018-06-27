Warriors' Xavier Cooks: Joining Golden State for summer league

Cooks will participate in summer league with the Warriors, Olgun Uluc of FOX Sports Australia reports.

Cooks went unselected in the 2018 NBA Draft after spending four seasons at Winthrop, where he started 119 of his 127 appearances. During his senior campaign, he averaged 17.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.0 steal in 29.8 minutes. He'll look to gain an NBA roster spot through his play in summer league.