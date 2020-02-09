Warriors' Zach Norvell: Looks good in team debut
Norvell posted seven points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 17 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Warriors' 125-120 loss to the Lakers.
After the Warriors shipped out D'Angelo Russell, Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks prior to Thursday's trade deadline, Norvell was one of three players Golden State added to the roster to fill the open spots. The undrafted rookie is only playing under a 10-day contract for Golden State, but he made a strong early case to gain some additional job security in his team debut. Look for Norvell to fill a minor role off the bench for as long as he remains with Golden State.
