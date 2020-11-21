Gill has signed a two-year contract with the Wizards, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Gill was undrafted out of Virginia in 2016. He played in summer league with the Hornets in 2017-18 but couldn't stick then. Since, he's been overseas, most recently playing with Khimki of the EuroLeague. Last season, Gill averaged 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 19.9 minutes. He's a good shooter, hitting 58.0 percent of his field goals, 43.0 percent of his 2.1 three-point attempts per game, and 81.1 percent of his free throws. It's unlikely Gill will be fantasy relevant this season, and it would be surprising if he was an every-night player.