Kuzma contributed 30 points (12-23 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 127-126 win over the Mavericks.

Kuzma brought his offensive game Tuesday, leading the team with 30 points. Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) is set to miss up to two weeks, opening the door for Kuzma to shoulder even more of the offensive load. He has now scored at least 20 points in five of his past six games and could be set for a bump, potentially opening a sell-high window at some point in the near future.