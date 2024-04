Kuzma produced 17 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 125-120 loss to the Lakers.

Kuzma missed the last two games due to a heel injury, but he was able to return Wednesday. He led the Wizards in rebounding while registering his 15th double-double of the season. Since the All-Star break, Kuzma is averaging 23.2 points on 48.4 percent shooting, 7.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists over 35.1 minutes per game.