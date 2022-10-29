Kuzma ended with 18 points (7-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 127-117 loss to the Pacers.

Kuzma has been Washington's best scoring threat to begin the season, but such wasn't the case Friday and ended with more field goal attempts (19) than points (18), while also being just the second game in which he couldn't reach the 20-point plateau. Kuzma's numbers will eventually regress as the season progresses and even if that's the case, he should still be treated as the Wizards' second-best scoring threat behind Bradley Beal. Through five games, he's averaging 20.4 points per game.