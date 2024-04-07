Holmes (toe) is inactive for Sunday's game against Toronto.
Holmes has not taken the court since March 27th, with Sunday set to represent his sixth consecutive absence due to a bruised left toe. Tristan Vukcevic possesses streaming appeal coming off back-to-back starts, as well as three consecutive games with at least 14 points.
