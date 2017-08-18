2017 Outlook: Cooper Kupp
The Rams spent a third-round pick on rookie receiver Cooper Kupp, and the early returns suggest it was an excellent pick. Kupp opened the preseason as a starter after a wonderful showing in training camp practices. This shouldn't come as a surprise -- Kupp was excellent at Eastern Washington University, setting FCS records in catches (428), yards (6,464) and touchdowns (73). Standing at 6-foot-2, Kupp doesn't possess the kind of speed you'd like to have at receiver, but he can do just about anything else including line up anywhere and run routes. There's a decent shot of him working as the No. 2 receiver opposite Sammy Watkins, and that could lead to plenty of targets. A 55-catch rookie campaign isn't out of the question. Kupp is worth a late pick, especially in PPR leagues. We'd consider him after 15th overall in rookie-only drafts.
